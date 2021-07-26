LG attends valedictory session at Young Thinkers Meet-2021

SRINAGAR, JULY 25: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha Sunday attended the Valedictory session at the 3-day long Young Thinkers Meet-2021 at SKICC here.

As per an official handout, the Lt Governor interacted with the youth who came from different states/UTs, and shared the progressive and reformative measures taken by the J&K Government for the rapid development of UT.

Addressing the young participants, the Lt Governor highlighted the important role of the youth in the development process.