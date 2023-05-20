LG dedicates Jhelum riverfront to public, says G20 events will showcase Kashmir’s hospitality

Talking to reporters after inaugurating the Jhelum Riverfront at Rajbagh, the LG said that six-kilometre Riverfront has been completed and more is in the offing.

“Srinagar is being developed on an international level. Free Wi-Fi Zones, Cycle tracks, walkways and cafes will come up shortly as a Library will also be opened in the city soon,” he said, as per news agency KNO.

He added that Srinagar city which is surrounded by water bodies will be a “smart city” by all means soon.