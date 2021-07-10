LG e-inaugurates multiple projects of Srinagar Smart City

Srinagar, July 10: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha Saturday e-inaugurated multiple projects of Srinagar Smart City including Variable Message Displays (VMDs) installed across the city, besides dedicating the new Surface Car Parking at Residency Road, Srinagar to the public in a bid to transform the Cities of J&K and making them more vibrant, citizen-friendly, and modern.

As per an official handout, the Lt Governor also launched the ‘mySrinagar’ Mobile App, which will be a one stop solution catering to the needs of citizens and tourists in Srinagar.



The app integrates all available e-services offered by various departments, tourism related information in both offline and online mode and emergency helpline services at finger tips of users.

