LG flags off ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ rally at Dal Lake, Srinagar

An official said that hundreds of Shikaras under District Administration’s Tiranga Utsav, carrying the Tricolour rowed together in the Dal Lake instilling the spirit of nationalism and peace, as part of the celebrations commemorating the 75 years of Independence.

The rally commenced with the Police Pipe Band playing the National Anthem.

Pertinently, ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign is being conducted under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.