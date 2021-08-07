LG flags off 'Run for Polythene-Free Srinagar' from Ghanta Ghar in Lal Chowk

Srinagar Aug 7: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha on Saturday flagged off 'Run for Polythene-Free Srinagar' a rally of around 600 children from iconic Ghanta Ghar in city centre Lal Chowk aimed at creating awareness against the use of polythene.

In a tweet this morning, LG Sinha said the "path-breaking initiative is aimed at making cleaner streets, lakes and communities to bring better environmental sustainability in the UT".



The LG informed that the rally passed through various areas of the city to generate awareness against the use of polythene to make Srinagar polythene-free zone.