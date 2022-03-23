LG flags off 'Spring Run for Drug- Free Srinagar' at Dal banks

Srinagar, March 23: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday morning flagged off 'Spring Run for Drug- Free Srinagar' on the Boulevard on the banks of Dal Lake.
As per an official, around 1500 youth participated in the run and pledged to eradicate drug menace from the society. The event was a part of IEC activities of the District Administration to spread mass awareness against drug abuse.
Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole; IGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar; Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz, besides senior officers of Youth Services & Sports and District Administration Srinagar were present on the occasion.
The Lt Governor hailed Srinagar District Administration for its “Mission Wapsi” campaign to wean away youth from drug abuse. The campaign is aimed to rehabilitate the victims of drug addiction by providing them dignified livelihood through proper hand-holding and guidance under government schemes and also involves community participation on a large scale.
"We reaffirm our strong commitment to eliminate the drug menace and achieve the goal of a drug-free society," the Lt Governor said.