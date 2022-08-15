LG hosts Independence Day ‘At Home’

Srinagar, Aug 15: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha hosted an ‘At Home’ at the SKICC, here this afternoon, to celebrate the 76th Independence Day.
The Lt Governor interacted with the invitees and exchanged Independence Day greetings with them.
On the occasion, the Lt Governor handed over appointment letters on compassionate grounds to the Next of Kins of security personnel of Jammu and Kashmir Police, who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty.
While meeting the family members of the martyrs of Jammu Kashmir Police and Security Forces who were among the special invitees, the Lt Governor expressed his deepest gratitude and saluted the sacrifices of the family members of the gallant security personnel.
The nation will forever be indebted to the bravery, courage & supreme sacrifice of the brave hearts who laid their lives in the service of the nation, said the Lt Governor.
The Lt Governor also enquired about the well-being of the family members of the martyrs and assured them that J&K Government will always stand by them.
The customary ‘At Home’ was attended by Justice Pankaj Mithal, Chief Justice of the High Court of Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh; Sh KK Sharma, State Election Commissioner; Judges of the High Court; Chairpersons of District Development Councils; Junaid Azim Mattu, Mayor SMC; Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary; Dilbag Singh, DGP; Lt General Amardeep Singh Aujla, GOC 15 Corps; Vice Chancellors of the Universities; former legislators; PRI representatives; leaders of various social and political organizations; eminent citizens; National Awardees; prominent artists; sportspersons; media persons; besides senior Civil, Police and Army officers, ex-Servicemen and senior government officials.