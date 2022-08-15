LG hosts Independence Day ‘At Home’

On the occasion, the Lt Governor handed over appointment letters on compassionate grounds to the Next of Kins of security personnel of Jammu and Kashmir Police, who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty.

While meeting the family members of the martyrs of Jammu Kashmir Police and Security Forces who were among the special invitees, the Lt Governor expressed his deepest gratitude and saluted the sacrifices of the family members of the gallant security personnel.

The nation will forever be indebted to the bravery, courage & supreme sacrifice of the brave hearts who laid their lives in the service of the nation, said the Lt Governor.