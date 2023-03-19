LG inaugurates Aerator cum Dancing Fountains in Dal Lake

The clusters of the aerators have pre-programmed different patterns of formations viz high jet, mist formation, trumpet formation with changing colours for providing scintillating visuals.

The cumulative length of all the five each clusters is about 500 meters. Each set of cluster is housed with two hundred nozzles on an average to build up different pattern formations, creating and adding a unique beauty to the surroundings, besides improving the quality of lake water. The dominating and scintillating part of this project is that one of the fountains/aerators is called by the name “High Jet”, the first of its kind in the country of 79 meters long.