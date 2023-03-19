LG inaugurates Aerator cum Dancing Fountains in Dal Lake

Srinagar, Mar 19: Lieutenant Governor Shri Manoj Sinha inaugurated Aerator cum Dancing Fountains in the world famous Dal Lake today.
The Aerator cum Dancing Fountains is installed in six clusters along the periphery of the Dal Lake. The project has been completed by J&K Lakes Conservation and Management Authority (LC&MA) at an estimated cost of Rs 10 crore, with an aim to attract tourists. It will add beauty and grandeur to the lake.
The clusters of the aerators have pre-programmed different patterns of formations viz high jet, mist formation, trumpet formation with changing colours for providing scintillating visuals.
The cumulative length of all the five each clusters is about 500 meters. Each set of cluster is housed with two hundred nozzles on an average to build up different pattern formations, creating and adding a unique beauty to the surroundings, besides improving the quality of lake water. The dominating and scintillating part of this project is that one of the fountains/aerators is called by the name “High Jet”, the first of its kind in the country of 79 meters long.
It has a unique characteristic of shooting up the water to an aerial vertical distance with a mist formation in the higher zone – with changing colours which will not only improve the aeration quality of the water of the lake but will add to the lake aesthetics and shall attract the public in general.
Junaid Azam Mattoo, Mayor SMC, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary, other senior officers of Police and Civil Administration were present on the occasion.