LG inaugurates Art Museum at Sher Garhi Cultural Centre

The museum has been established by the Department of Archives, Archaeology, and Museums J&K.

“Culture is a way of life. It is our social capital. The museum will offer equal access to budding painters, scholars, and art connoisseurs”, said the Lt Governor.

While keenly observing the artwork put on display, the Lt Governor said that the contemporary paintings of the country and Jammu & Kashmir, invaluable miniature paintings of Kangra and Pahari School showcased at the Museum have made immense contributions toward nurturing and promoting Indian Culture.

Reiterating the Government's commitment, the Lt Governor said that it is our top-most priority to maintain and preserve the cultural heritage of the UT. The Government is mapping J&K’s cultural assets and the status of art, music, and drama for promotion in schools and universities, he added.

The Covid pandemic made world realize the hard way the virtues of art & culture and seeing self in other-self. The Sher Garhi museum with its vast collection, reflects a composite cultural identity of India, the Lt Governor said.

The Lt Governor also said that the government plans to invite artists from other States and UTs for art camps in Jammu and Srinagar for cultural engagement with local artists.

On the occasion, the paintings of Pahari, Kashmir, Jammu, Kangra and Basohli School were exhibited. The Lt Governor enquired about the collection of various art schools. He also appreciated the Archives, Archaeology and Museum Department for a rich collection of artwork and paintings.

The paintings of artists showcased for public viewing include “Before Deluge” by Bansi Parimo painted in 1969, “Happy Valley” by K Subramanium (1970); “Landscape” by MF Hussain (1962) Kashmir Family by Laxmi Pai (1969). Besides, the artworks and paintings of Shuban K Kaw, SN Bhat, Anand Dev, Baldev Gambhir, Mohsin Nasreen Mohan Raina, GR Santosh, Satyen Ghosal, Shanti Dave, Shoba Broota, and other contemporary artists from Jammu and Kashmir were also on display at the Art Museum.

Baseer Ahmad Khan, Advisor to Lieutenant Governor; Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary; Nitishwar Kumar, Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor; Pandurang K Pole, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir; Vijay Kumar, IGP Kashmir; Sarmad Hafeez, Secretary Tourism and Culture; Rahul Pandey, Director Archives, Archaeology and Museums, and other officers were present on the occasion.