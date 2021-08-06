LG lays foundation stone of Office-cum-Yatri Niwas of SASB in Srinagar

Srinagar, Aug 6: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha Friday laid the foundation stone of Office cum Yatri Niwas of Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board at Pantha Chowk, Srinagar, which is expected to provide best-in-class facilities to the devotees of Shri Amarnathji.

As per an official handout, the new facility would be built over 25 kanal land at Pantha Chowk Srinagar and is expected to be completed in an period of 18 months. The Yatri Niwas once completed would accommodate more than 3000 pilgrims.

Speaking on the occasion, the Lieutenant Governor, who is also the Chairman of Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board, observed that the prestigious project is aimed at ensuring comfortable stay of Amarnathji Yatris at Srinagar for the holy annual pilgrimage.



It will also act as an Information Centre for the guidance of pilgrims, besides many similar works would be completed for smooth conduct of the yatra, he added.



The LG said the government of J&K is initiating various services, along with the infrastructural development to provide a memorable experience to millions of devotees of Amarnathji.

He further said the government planning to construct Yatri Niwas in various parts of the UT, besides a permanent office and a bigger Yatri Niwas will soon come up at Jammu to facilitate a large number of visiting devotees.