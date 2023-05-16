Lights, Camera, Action | 2-day Travelling International Film Festival begins at KU

The festival titled ‘Samabhav’ has been organised by Educational Multimedia Research Centre (EMRC) in collaboration with Men against Violence & Abuse (MAVA), with active partnership from KU’s Centre for Women’s Studies and Research, Media Education and Research Centre and Department of Social Work.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Nilofer Khan inaugurated the film festival as chief guest and hoped that it would be a great experience for young students to learn about film-making and the need to highlight social issues through the medium of films.