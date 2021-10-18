Limited gathering allowed in night-long prayers at Hazratbal on Milad eve

Srinagar, Oct 18: A limited number of devotees will be allowed on Monday to participate in the night-long prayers at Hazratbal shrine on the eve of Eid-e-Milad-un Nabi, the birth anniversary of the holy Prophet(peace and blessings be upon him).
News agency KNO quoted CEO Wakf Board, Mufti Farid-ud-din saying that the decision was taken in order to prevent the deadly virus from spreading further.
He said the devotees, who are living close to the shrine and are scheduled to participate in the night-long prayers, have been asked to follow the Covid Standard operating Procedures (SOPs) in letter and spirit.
CEO Wakf Board informed that despite allowing a limited number of devotees, the board has taken adequate measures with regard to the COVID related SOPs.