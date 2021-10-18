Limited gathering allowed in night-long prayers at Hazratbal on Milad eve

News agency KNO quoted CEO Wakf Board, Mufti Farid-ud-din saying that the decision was taken in order to prevent the deadly virus from spreading further.

He said the devotees, who are living close to the shrine and are scheduled to participate in the night-long prayers, have been asked to follow the Covid Standard operating Procedures (SOPs) in letter and spirit.

CEO Wakf Board informed that despite allowing a limited number of devotees, the board has taken adequate measures with regard to the COVID related SOPs.