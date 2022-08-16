Litigants asked to contact DCDRC Srinagar for hearing of consumer complaints

“It is hereby brought to the notice of public that consequent upon the constitution of District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (DCDRC), Srinagar by the Government of Jammu and Kashmir, the litigants who were/are having cases pending disposal before the erstwhile District Consumer Protection Forum (DCPF), Srinagar are informed that they shall either contact directly with the office of the Commission or with their respective counsels for the purpose of listing and the consequent hearing of their complaints,” an official statement said.