Locals Welcome Move | After years of delay, dilapidated roads macadamised at Dairwani Batamaloo

Srinagar, Sep 19: Residents of Dairwani Batamaloo area here have hailed the authorities for macadamising dilapidated roads in the area after several years.
A delegation from the area led by president Welfare Committee Dairwani Batamaloo Abdul Rahim said they have been moving from pillar to post from past several years to get the dilapidated roads repaired.
“Locals faced inconvenience due to dilapidated roads. Finally, the roads have been macadamised. We thank officers and officials of City Roads Division for completing macadamisation of the roads much to the relief of locals. We hail the efforts of all concerned especially Shafaat Ahmad councilor and contractor Rais Ahmad besides Tariq Ahmad, Tariq Ahmad Bhat and Rais Ahmad,” Rahim added.