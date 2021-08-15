Lt Governor Manoj Sinha hosts Independence Day ‘At Home’

"Family members of Martyrs, who were killed in terrorist attacks, were among the special invitees for the function. The Lt Governor interacted with the invitees, asked about their wellbeing and exchanged Independence Day greetings with them," an official statement said.

"The Lt Governor met with the family member of Martyrs- HC Rachhpal Singh, Ct. Sanjeet Kumar, Ct. Mukhtiyar Sheikh, Ct. Shabir Ahmad Ahangar, Ct. Sheeraz Ahmad Bhat, Saqib Mohi-ud-din, Arshad Khan and Reyaz Ahmad," it said.

He also enquired about their concerns and issues and said that they will be resolved in a short time. He assured them every support of the UT Government.

Justice Pankaj Mithal, Chief Justice of J&K High Court; Judges of the High Court; Advisors to the Lt Governor; Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary; Dilbag Singh, DGP; Lt Gen DP Pandey, General Officer Commanding (GOC) 15 Corps; Vice Chancellors; former Legislators; Eminent citizens of J&K; National Awardees; Prominent Artists; Sportspersons; members of NGOs, Media persons; besides senior Civil, Police and Army officers, ex-Servicemen were among the prominent persons who attended the 'At Home'. Junaid Azim Mattu, Mayor SMC; Chairpersons of District Development Councils, PRI representatives, besides leaders of various social and political organizations were also present.