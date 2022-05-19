Maha Yagna to be held at Zeastha Devi temple on May 20

Srinagar, May 18: On the occasion of the birthday of Mata Zeastha falling on May 20, a Maha Yagna is being organised within the shrine complex of Zeastha Devi temple at Zeathyar here.
In a statement, Zeastha Devi Prabandak Committee said Kalash puja will be held on May 19 at 6 pm. Puran Ahuti will be held on May 20 at 12:30 pm while Prashad Vitraan will be held on May 20 at 1 PM.
Other events that are scheduled to be held include shifting of Mata Zeashtha to her original abode in newly reconstructed temple, flag hoisting of Sanastha flag, release of next edition of Zeashta Sandesh and Pran Patishita of Maa Durga.