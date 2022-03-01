Mahashivratri | ‘Festivals teach brotherhood, unity among diverse communities’

Srinagar, Mar 1: The Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole today greeted the people on the auspicious occasion of Shab-e-Meraj and Mahashivratri being celebrated together today with fervour and gaiety.
On the occasion, Div Com paid obeisance at Shankaracharya temple and performed Hawan during which he prayed for peace and prosperity of Jammu and Kashmir and entire nation.
He said these festivals teach brotherhood, unity and harmony among diverse communities. He also said that all the facilities have been made available for the convenience of devotees at Shankaracharya and various other temples.
Mahashivratri was also celebrated by the local Hindu Community at other temples in Srinagar including Hanuman Temple, Ganpatyar Temple.