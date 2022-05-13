Maiden Induction meeting for IGNOU learners held in Srinagar

Coordinator IGNOU Centre 1209 SP College Srinagar, Dr. Sadiq Majeed, highlighted achievements of the institute saying that ‘we are trying our level best to provide all possible facilities to learners’.

Speaking on the occasion Dr. Kamlesh Meena said that this induction session has been organized by the IGNOU to make the learners aware about the activities of RC Srinagar after a gap of 17 years. He said that due to Covid pandemic students faced a lot of difficulties but we tried utmost to compensate the academic loss by means of online mode. ‘Now we are starting offline counseling sessions for the learners of session January 2022 soon for which the Center has prepared an effective mechanism’, he added.