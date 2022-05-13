Maiden Induction meeting for IGNOU learners held in Srinagar

Srinagar, May 13: Regional Office IGNOU, Srinagar, organised maiden induction meeting at Government S P College Srinagar with the learners of session January 2022 batch besides academic counsellors.
Regional Director, IGNOU Srinagar, Dr Kamlesh Meena, was the chief guest on the occasion.
Coordinator IGNOU Centre 1209 SP College Srinagar, Dr. Sadiq Majeed, highlighted achievements of the institute saying that ‘we are trying our level best to provide all possible facilities to learners’.
Speaking on the occasion Dr. Kamlesh Meena said that this induction session has been organized by the IGNOU to make the learners aware about the activities of RC Srinagar after a gap of 17 years. He said that due to Covid pandemic students faced a lot of difficulties but we tried utmost to compensate the academic loss by means of online mode. ‘Now we are starting offline counseling sessions for the learners of session January 2022 soon for which the Center has prepared an effective mechanism’, he added.
He advised the students to concentrate fully on their studies to prepare themselves for all future challenges. He laid focus on better use of student friendly facilities and IGNOU online links for the students. He said that the learners should take optimum benefit of of net facilities being provided by the Indira Gandhi National Open University. He said that our team is working 24 hours to benefit the learners of Kashmir to get better opportunities from IGNOU.
On the occasion, guest of honour and President of College Teachers Association, Professor Tariq Aashie, hoped that in coming days things will be streamlined as per the requirements of present scenario of education.
Earlier, first session of induction meeting was held at Government Amar Singh College Srinagar in which a good number of learners and Academic Counsellors participated.