Maisuma locals, traders resent traffic diversion

Srinagar, Feb 11: Locals and traders of Maisuma locality here have decried traffic diversion of public vehicles to Maisuma.
A meeting conducted by Maisuma Behbood Committee was held in this regard in which Bazar Committee Red Cross Road led by its president Abdul Majeed Bhat, Bazar Committee Maisuma led by Altaf Hussain Dar participated.
The meeting observed that the business is incurring huge economic loss due to traffic diversion at Maisuma.
Ajaz Ahmad War president Maisuma Behbood Committee said that, “from Red Cross road, there was space for three way traffic, but all burden is being put on Maisuma causing further congestion in the area.”
“The participants of the meeting expressed dismay that despite giving representation to DG Traffic and SSP Traffic and no action has been taken,” they said.
“Maisuma Behbood Committee reaffirms that this chaotic traffic diversion towards Maisuma is causing damage to historical sheen of Maisuma area and poses threat in case of fire or other emergency. The participants urged the Traffic authorities to halt the traffic diversion towards Maisuma to safeguard masses,” the statement said.