Maisuma traders, traffic cops lock horns over wrong parking

Srinagar, Mar 5: Shopkeepers at Maisuma area here on Saturday closed down their shops after a shopkeeper was beaten allegedly by traffic cops when they were acting against wrong parking from the roadsides.
According to local news agency Kashmir News Observer (KNO), a shopkeeper was allegedly thrashed when he tried to intervene after a customer's vehicle was being fined for illegal car parking at Maisuma.
Soon after the incident, the shopkeepers closed down their shops as a mark of protest against the traffic police.
The shopkeepers staged protest and demanded the customers to be allowed to park the vehicles temporarily outside their shops.
President Traders Association Maisuma, Abdul Majeed Bhat, said that “the traders are not against the action with regard to illegal car parking, but at least those who are coming for shopping should be exempted.”
“Even the shopkeepers who are found parking their vehicles wrongly should also be fined, but only the customers should be exempted,” he said.
“We condemn thrashing of shopkeeper. Such actions are unfortunate. We have decided to close down shops in three markets including Maisuma, Exchange Road and Red Cross Road till there is any solution with regard to the issue that has affected our businesses,” Bhat said.
Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Traffic, City, Muzaffar Ahmad Shah said they have stared drive against roadside encroachment due to illegal parking. “The shopkeepers park their vehicles outside their shops thus the department has been acting in this regard to put an end to the roadside encroachment,” the SSP said.