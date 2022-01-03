Major reshuffle of SHOs in Srinagar ordered

Srinagar, Jan 3: Senior Superintendent of Police Srinagar Rakesh Bhalwal on Monday ordered transfers of 19 SHOs in the district.
As per an order issued to this effect, Inspector Tariq Ahmed has been transferred from DPL Srinagar to police station Rainawari as SHO while Sub-inspector Rakesh Pandita from Police Station Rainawari to PC Srinagar.
Inspector Sohail Mushtaq has been transferred from DPL Srinagar to Police Station Batamaloo as SHO, Inspector Aijaz Ahmed from Police Station Batamaloo to DPL Srinagar, Inspector Aftab Ahmed from DPL Srinagar to Police Station Pantha Chowk as SHO.
Inspector Nazir Ahmed has been transferred from Police Station Pantha Chowk to DPL Srinagar, Inspector Sameer Ahmed from Police Station Lalbazar to Police Station Ram Munshi Bagh as SHO, Inspector Towsif Ahmed Mir from Police Station R M Bagh to DPL Srinagar.
Inspector Hafizulla has been transferred from DPL Srinagar to Police Station Lal Bazar as SHO, Inspector Sabzar Ahmed from Police Station Shaheed Gunj to DPL Srinagar, Inspector Gowher Hussain from Police Station Nigeen to Police Station Shaheed Gunj as SHO, Inspector Lateef Ahmed from DPL Srinagar to Police Station Nigeen as SHO.
Inspector Owais Ahmed from Police Station Zadibal to police station Safakadal as SHO, Inspector Towseef Ahmed Lone from Police Station Safakadal to DPL Srinagar, Inspector Javaid Ahmed from DPL Srinagar to Police Station Zadibal as SHO, Inspector Syed Junaid from Police Station Kralkhud to Police Station Zakoora as SHO, Inspector Parvez Ahmad from Police Station Zakoora to DPL Srinagar, Inspector Khalida Parveen from Police Station Women to DPL Srinagar and Shaista Mughal to Police Station Women as SHO.
“All the transferees be deemed to have relieved for their new place of transfer with immediate effect”, the order read.