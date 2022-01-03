Major reshuffle of SHOs in Srinagar ordered

As per an order issued to this effect, Inspector Tariq Ahmed has been transferred from DPL Srinagar to police station Rainawari as SHO while Sub-inspector Rakesh Pandita from Police Station Rainawari to PC Srinagar.

Inspector Sohail Mushtaq has been transferred from DPL Srinagar to Police Station Batamaloo as SHO, Inspector Aijaz Ahmed from Police Station Batamaloo to DPL Srinagar, Inspector Aftab Ahmed from DPL Srinagar to Police Station Pantha Chowk as SHO.