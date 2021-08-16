'Make all Srinagar receiving stations functional by September 30'

Srinagar, Aug 16: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor Baseer Ahmad Khan on Monday exhorted the officers to make all the under-construction receiving stations in the Srinagar city functional by September 30.
The Advisor made these remarks while visiting several Receiving stations, being constructed under Prime Minister’s Development Plan (PMDP) and IPDS in the Srinagar city here.
He also inspected various ongoing projects of the Power Development Department and visited stores at Bemina. He enjoined upon the officers to provide better power supply to the consumers and take all necessary measures to gear up for the upcoming winter season.