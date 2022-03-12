'Make Rajbagh footbridge motorable to ease traffic flow in Srinagar'

Conceptualised as a motorable bridge to ease traffic flow in Rajbagh area and southern parts of the city, the then state government in 2016 had to convert it into a footbridge which as per urban planning experts already serves any purpose while the larger problem of traffic congestion remains at its peak.

Originally planned for vehicular traffic, it was constructed at a whopping cost of Rs 12 crore. But the bridge was converted into a footbridge by the PDP-BJP regime, at the eleventh hour.