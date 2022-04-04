Mala Bagh residents decry frequent traffic jams

“Authorities had submitted a plan to planning department and even funds were released in 2018. Ironically, the funds were diverted to other projects. There are few bottlenecks which can be removed by negotiations. The width of road is just 12 feet which is not sufficient to curb huge traffic flow. Many big schools have come up in the area and traffic jam takes toll on students, employees,” they said.

“In early nineties, marks were laid for widening and work was completed upto Elahi Bagh Chowk. Peoble of the area are ready to cooperate. Population of Nishat, Shalimar, Batpora, Gosu, Tailbal, Theed, Harwan and Faaq areas use this road to SKIMS. We urge authorities to look into the matter,” they added.