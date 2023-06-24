Srinagar
Man allegedly dies by suicide in Srinagar, probe launched
The man ended life by hanging himself
Srinagar, June 24: A 30-year-old man allegedly died by suicide in the Eidgah area of Srinagar, officials said on Saturday.
Quoting an official, news agency KNO reported that the man ended his life by hanging himself in the morning hours today.
He said the body has been taken to a hospital for medico-legal formalities.
The official said the police have taken cognisance of the incident and further investigation is underway.