Representative Image
Representative Image Wikimedia Commons/ Tony Webster
Srinagar

Man allegedly dies by suicide in Srinagar, probe launched

The man ended life by hanging himself

Srinagar, June 24: A 30-year-old man allegedly died by suicide in the Eidgah area of Srinagar, officials said on Saturday. 

Quoting an official, news agency KNO reported that the man ended his life by hanging himself in the morning hours today.

He said the body has been taken to a hospital for medico-legal formalities.

The official said the police have taken cognisance of the incident and further investigation is underway.

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Greater Kashmir
www.greaterkashmir.com