Man arrested for molesting, injuring girl

In a statement, police spokesperson said Police Station Rainawari received a written application from a lady to the effect that she took a lift in a car near Bishamber Nagar Khanyar, only to be dropped at Bota kadal Lal Bazar. “But while on the move, the car driver tried to molest her and when she resisted the same the accused forced her out of the car near Badmawari resulting in injuries to the lady.”

Police said in this regard case FIR No. 35/2023 U/S 342, 366, 354, 307 IPC has been registered in Police Station Rainawari and investigation of the case set into the motion.