Man arrested for molesting, injuring girl

Srinagar, Aug 9: Police today arrested a person for molesting and injuring girl here
In a statement, police spokesperson said Police Station Rainawari received a written application from a lady to the effect that she took a lift in a car near Bishamber Nagar Khanyar, only to be dropped at Bota kadal Lal Bazar. “But while on the move, the car driver tried to molest her and when she resisted the same the accused forced her out of the car near Badmawari resulting in injuries to the lady.”
Police said in this regard case FIR No. 35/2023 U/S 342, 366, 354, 307 IPC has been registered in Police Station Rainawari and investigation of the case set into the motion.
“During the investigation CCTV footages were minutely examined. During the monitoring CCTV footages the accused has been detected and apprehended by Police Station Rainawari within the shortest period of time.
Srinagar police on its Twitter handle stated that, “One molester namely Uzair Hameed Mir S/o Abdul Hameed Mir R/o Daulatabad Khanyar arrested for molesting & injuring a girl. He gave lift to the victim, tried to molest. When the girl resisted, he threw her from car. FIR in stringent sections registered in Rainawari PS. Car also seized.”