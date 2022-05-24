Man arrested for 'outraging girl's modesty' in Srinagar

Srinagar, May 24: Police on Tuesday arrested a man from Hazratbal area of Srinagar for allegedly outraging a girl's modesty.
Quoting a police officer, news agency GNS reported that the accused has been identified as Showkat Ahmad, a resident of Hazratbal area of the city.
A case under Sections 354-D (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the arrested accused.
Locals of Hazratbal area have appreciated the action against the accused.