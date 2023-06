In a tweet, Srinagar Police informed, " Danish Malla S/o Ali Mohd Malla R/o Mehjoor Nagar arrested for stabbing one person namely Adil Amin at Rambagh Area. Motive of attack has been found as business rivalry over fruit selling business. FIR no 51 u/s 323, 341, 307 of IPC registered at Sadar PS."