Man arrested for stabbing mother-in-law at Ram Bagh

Police said a man Jasir Ahmed Gadda from Batamaloo Srinagar has been arrested by Police Station Saddar after he allegedly stabbed his 60-year old mother-in-law Amina Begum wife of Showkat Ahmed at Ram Bagh area here.
She has been shifted to SMHS Hospital for treatment in critical condition.
A police official while confirming the incident said that an FIR vide number 64/2022 under section 307 has been registered in this regard and the accused is behind the bars.
