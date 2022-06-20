Srinagar
Man arrested for stabbing mother-in- law in Rambagh Srinagar: Police
Victim lady is grievously injured and is battling for life in SMHS Hospital, " a police spokesman said.
Srinagar, June 20: Police on Monday arrested a man for allegedly stabbing his mother-in-law leaving her grievously injured in Ram Bagh area in uptown Srinagar.
"Accused namely Jasir Ahmad Gada of Batmaloo arrested for Stabbing his mother-in-law in Ram Bagh area. Case registered under sections of attempt to murder in Sadar Police station. Victim lady is grievously injured and is battling for life in SMHS Hospital, " a police spokesman said.