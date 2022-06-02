Man arrested for stabbing Muezzin in head in Nawakadal Srinagar

Srinagar June 2: Police on Thursday arrested a man for allegedly stabbing a Muezzin while he was offering Azan in Nawakadal area of Srinagar.
A police spokesman identified the accused as Mohd Shafi saying he attacked and grievously injured the Muezzin while he was offering Fajr Azan in Nawakadal.
The accused had been booked for attempt to murder and other sections of IPC.
"One person namely Mohd Shafi arrested for attacking and grievously injuring a Mouzin while he was offering Fajr Azan in Nawakadal area of Srinagar today. Case registered under attempt to murder and other sections of IPC, " the police spokesman said.