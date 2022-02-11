Man arrested for trespassing, attacking two girls in Srinagar's Batmaloo: police

Srinagar Feb 11: Police on Friday arrested a man for allegedly trespassing into a house in Srinagar's Batmaloo to attack two girls.
"The accused namely Umer Yousuf Wani who trespassed a house and tried to attack two girls in Batmaloo area has been arrested by Police in a swift action. Crime against Women will not be tolerated at all, " a police spokesman said.
The mother of the girls alleged the number of the "attackers" as more than one.
"They came and attacked two of my daughters and my sister while my husband and I went for the Jumah prayers, " she said.
The woman also alleged theft in their house by the same men recently while demanding police action into the incident and return of the valuables.