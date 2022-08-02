Man dies, another critical in accident on Jehangir Chowk-Rambagh flyover

Srinagar, Aug 2: A man was killed while another was injured in a road accident on Jehangir Chowk-Rambagh flyover here on Tuesday evening, officials said here.
An official told the news agency KNO that Jehangir Ahmad Ganie and Mudasir Ahmad Ganie, both residents of Parniwa Budgam were critically injured in a road accident on the Jehangir Chowk-Rambagh flyover this evening.
He said that they were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment, however, Jehangir Ahmad Ganie succumbed to his injuries at Bone and Joint Hospital Barzulla. He added that Mudasir was being treated at SMHS Hospital, where his condition is said to be critical. Meanwhile, Police have taken cognisance of the incident.