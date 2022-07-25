Man dies in Nowgam accident

Srinagar, July 25: A man died while his wife and toddler son were injured in a road accident at Tengen area of Nowgam here today.
An official said that man was killed when his vehicle collided with a dumper. The deceased was identified as Muhammad Rafiq (32). In the accident, his wife Safoora Begum, and two year-old son Muhammad Amir were also injured. The family is from the Rajouri District of Jammu and Kashmir.
As per witnesses, the injured were rushed to SMHS Hospital for treatment. Mohammad Rafiq was declared dead on arrival by doctors and his wife and son were being treated at the hospital and their condition is said to be stable. Srinagar has from past several weeks witnessed a surge in road accidents. Traffic police has been cracking down on rash driving and penalising people who are violating traffic rules.