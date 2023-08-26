Man dies in Srinagar road accident

Srinagar, Aug 26: A man died on the spot as a car rammed into a permanent divider in Umarabad HMT area on Srinagar-Baramulla highway on Saturday morning.
Officials said that the speeding car lost control and rammed into a divider. The impact was so great that the man sitting back seat came out crashing from the window of the vehicle.
The deceased has been identified as Ali Muhammad Bhat, a resident of Odina village of Sonawari Sumbal that falls in the district of Bandipora.
Police have taken cognizance of the incident and registered a case under relevant sections of law.