Man dies, wife critically injured as car hits motorcycle at Ahmad Nagar

Srinagar, July 16: A man was killed while his wife was critically injured in a road accident at Ahmad Nagar area here on city outskirts.
Police said the accident occurred on Saturday morning when a car hit a motorcycle at Ahmad Nagar critically injuring motorcyclist Farooq Ahmad Wani of Ellahi Bagh and his wife Naseema. The duo was rushed to SKIMS Soura however, Farooq Ahmad died on way. The condition of his wife is said to be critical.
A police officer from the concerned police station said that the duo was traveling on a two-wheeler when the vehicle hit it.
“The accused driver abandoned the vehicle there and escaped. We have seized the vehicle and lodged FIR in this regard,” said the police official.