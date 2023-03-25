Man found dead at Rambagh

“A 24 year old man was found dead in the Rambagh area of Srinagar today morning.The body was identified as MohdSulemanWani S/o Arshad Ahmad Wani. As confirmed by his parents, the deceased was a patient of epilepsy and was under treatment. As mandated under law the body was taken for post mortem analysis and inquest proceedings under section 174 of CrPC have been started by sadar PS. Prima facie the cause of death seems to be epileptic shock,” police spokesperson said in a statement.