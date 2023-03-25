Man found dead in Rambagh Srinagar

Srinagar, Mar 25: A man was found dead on Saturday morning by the locals in Rambagh area of Srinagar.
A man was found dead by locals this morning, who immediately informed the concerned police station about the incident, reported news agency GNS.
Soon a police party reached the spot and took the body into their possession for legal formalities.
The deceased has been identified as Salman Irshad Wani (25) son of Irshad ahmad Wani, a resident of Rambagh.
Meanwhile, a police official also confirmed to GNS and said that a case has been registered in this regard for further investigation.