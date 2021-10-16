Srinagar

Man found dead in Srinagar’s Zaldagar

Some passersby spotted the body lying on the graveyard and informed the police about it.
GK Web Desk

Srinagar, Oct 16: Body of a 38-year-old local man was recovered in a graveyard in Zaldagar area of Srinagar on Saturday, officials said.

Quoting the officials, news agency GNS reported that some passersby spotted the body lying on the graveyard and informed the police about it.

Later a team of police reached the spot and recovered it. A police officer told GNS that deceased has been identified as Feroz Ahmad Tantray, son of Abdul Rasid Tantray a local from Zaldagar Srinagar. He said that further proceedings are underway.

