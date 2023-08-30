Man injured, house damaged in Srinagar blaze

Srinagar, Aug 30: A man was injured while a residential house also got damaged after fire broke out in Khanyar area of Srinagar on Wednesday.
Quoting an official, news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) reported the house with two shops in the ground floor got damaged after fire broke out in Mirza Bagh area.
He said that a tenant, identified as Bilal Ahmad also got injured in the incident.
“The fire broke out due gas leakage in the rented accommodation where the tenant used to manufacture items from cotton,” he said.