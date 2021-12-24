Man injured in brick attack in Srinagar's Hazratbal last week succumbs

Srinagar, Dec 24: A man injured in a brick attack along with his brother in Danihama area on Srinagar outskirts last week, succumbed to his injuries at SKIMS hospital on Friday.
Quoting official sources, news agency KNO reported that Showkat Ahmad Akhoon, son of Gh Qadir Akhoon and his brother were attacked by unknown men with bricks at their residence in Danihama area of Hazratbal on 18 December, leaving them seriously wounded.
They were shifted to SKIMS Soura for treatment, however, Showkat succumbed to his injuries at the facility this morning, an official said.
Local police have already registered a case in this regard and investigation is underway.