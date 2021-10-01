Man involved in police inspector's killing in Srinagar arrested: police

A police spokesman identified the accused as Muheeb Bashir Dar, son of Bashir Ahmad Dar saying he was involved in the killing of Inspector Parvez Ahmad on the evening of June 22 this year.

Parvez was shot dead when he was on way to the local mosque for the prayers.

A case FIR No 75/2021 U/S 302 IPC; 13,16,18,23, UL(P)Act of Police Station Nowgam has already been registered.