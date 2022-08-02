Man killed, another critical in Srinagar road accident

Srinagar, Aug 2: A man was killed while another one was injured in a road accident that took place on Jehangir Chowk-Rambagh flyover in Srinagar district on Tuesday evening, officials said here.
Jehangir Ahmad Ganie and Mudasir Ahmad Ganie both residents of Parnewa Budgam were critically injured in the accident on Jehangir Chowk-Rambagh flyover this evening news agency KNO reported.
Both the injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment, however, Jehangir Ahmad Ganie succumbed to his injuries at Bone and Joint Hospital Barzulla.
Mudasir is being treated at SMHS Hospital, where his condition is said to be critical. Police have taken cognizance of the incident.