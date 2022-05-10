Man killed, another injured after hit by vehicle in Srinagar's Batmaloo

Srinagar, May 10: A man died while another sustained critical injury after a passenger vehicle hit them in Batamaloo area of Srinagar city on Tuesday, official sources said.
Quoting the sources, news agency KNT reported that a passenger vehicle hit two persons at Pinchi Mandi Batamaloo. They were shifted to SMHS Hospital where one among them identified as 50-year old Nawaz Ahmed, a resident of Rawalpora Srinagar succumbed to his injuries.
The condition of another victim is stated to be critical. Hospital sources identified him as Bilal Ahmed Parray , 45, son of Noor Muhammad, a resident of Chatabal Srinagar.
A medico at SMHS Hospital confirmed to KNT that one among the injured died while another is undergoing treatment. Police have registered a case in the incident.