Man killed as truck hits motorcycle at Pantha Chowk

Srinagar, May 22: A motorcyclist was killed after being hit by a truck at Pantha Chowk area here.
An official told the news agency Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that the motorcyclist was hit by the truck near Balhama area resulting in grievous injuries to him.
He said soon after the incident, the injured man was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.
He has been identified as Mohammad Sadiq Awan son of Sanaullah Awaan of Salamabad Uri.
Meanwhile, police have taken cognisance of the incident.