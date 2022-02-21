Man killed in oxygen cylinder blast in Srinagar's Chanapora

Srinagar, Feb 21: A man died after an oxygen cylinder allegedly exploded in Lal Nagar, Chanapora area in uptown Srinagar on Monday.
Quoting official sources, news agency KNO reported that a 55-year-old man identified as Qaisar Ahmad Naqashbandi resident of Budshah Nagar was injured critically when an oxygen cylinder exploded at his shop.
He was shifted to nearby Florence Hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, an official said.
Local police has reached at the spot and started investigation in the matter.