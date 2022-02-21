Man killed in oxygen cylinder explosion at Chanapora

Kaiser Ahmad Naqashbandi son of Shams-ud-Din of Budshah Nagar Natipora was critically injured when an oxygen cylinder exploded while he was unloading refills from a truck. He was shifted to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

“I was standing nearby when the explosion took place. There was deafening sound. We found a man lying on ground in pool of blood. He was immediately rushed to nearby hospital,” said a witness.