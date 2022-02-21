Man killed in oxygen cylinder explosion at Chanapora

Srinagar, Feb 21: A man was killed in an oxygen cylinder blast at Chanapora area here today.
Kaiser Ahmad Naqashbandi son of Shams-ud-Din of Budshah Nagar Natipora was critically injured when an oxygen cylinder exploded while he was unloading refills from a truck. He was shifted to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.
“I was standing nearby when the explosion took place. There was deafening sound. We found a man lying on ground in pool of blood. He was immediately rushed to nearby hospital,” said a witness.
Meanwhile, hundreds of people participated in the last rites of the deceased. Locals said that deceased is survived by her spouse and two minor children.
“Kaiser was always available for people especially during COVID19 lockdown. He delivered refills to critical patients at their doorsteps during lockdown,” said Tariq Ahmad, one of his customers.
Most of the colleagues and friends of the deceased said that Kaiser also supplied refills to needy and asked them to pay later.
“Kaiser supplied oxygen cylinders to patients irrespective whether he received call during day or night,” said a group of locals.
Meanwhile, police have registered a case and started investigation into the incident.