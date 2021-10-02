Man shot dead in Srinagar's Karan Nagar

Srinagar, Oct 2: A man from Srinagar's Chattabal area was shot dead in Karan Nagar area of the district on Saturday, officials said.
Quoting a police official, news agency KNO reported that Abdur Rehman Guroo, a resident of Galwanteng locality in Chattabal was fired from a close range.
“He was shifted to nearby SMHS, where he succumbed,” the police official said.
Medical Superintendent SMHS hospital Srinagar, Dr Kanwaljeet Singh told KNO that Guroo had received three bullets on his chest and one on his face adding he was brought dead to the hospital.
Police Press Release:
“Today at about 1730hrs Srinagar Police received information about a terror crime incident near Madina Complex Karan Nagar area of Srinagar where terrorists had fired on a civilian. Senior police officers reached at the terror crime spot,” said a police spokesman.
“Officers attending the terror crime spot learnt that one individual identified as Majid Ahmad Gojri son of Abdul Rehman resident of Chattabal Srinagar was shot at by the terrorists near Madina Complex Karan Nagar area of Srinagar. He has received grievous gunshot injuries in this terror incident. Although, the injured was immediately evacuated to nearby hospital, however he succumbed to his injuries.
Police has registered a case in this regard under relevant sections of law. Investigation is in progress and officers continue to work to establish the full circumstances of this terror crime. Area has been cordoned and search in the area is going on.”