Man shot dead in Srinagar's Karan Nagar

Quoting a police official, news agency KNO reported that Abdur Rehman Guroo, a resident of Galwanteng locality in Chattabal was fired from a close range.

“He was shifted to nearby SMHS, where he succumbed,” the police official said.

Medical Superintendent SMHS hospital Srinagar, Dr Kanwaljeet Singh told KNO that Guroo had received three bullets on his chest and one on his face adding he was brought dead to the hospital.