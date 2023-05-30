Man stabbed to death in Srinagar

Srinagar, May 30: A man was stabbed to death by unidentified persons in the Batamaloo area of Srinagar on Tuesday, reports said.
Some unknown persons attacked a man identified as Ajaz Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Momin-Abad at Bypass-Batmaloo near Dar Iron Traders in Srinagar on Tuesday evening, injuring him critically, said a report.
He was shifted to SKIMS Bemina where doctors declared him dead on arrival.
Principal SKIMS Bemina, Dr. Irfan told news agency KDC that the man was brought dead to the hospital.
Police have taken cognizance of the incident and started an investigation.