Mandir Bagh residents decry lack of marriage hall

The fact that the two neighbouring localities including Maisuma and Basant Bagh have two marriage halls while there is none at Mandir Bagh “is making us feel neglected by the successive regimes,” the residents lamented.

“As if we have no children to marry or the people living here will never die,” said 69-year-old Mohammad Shafi, adding “these halls are used both for marriage functions as well as funeral receptions but unfortunately, we have to peg a tent on the road for all these purposes.”